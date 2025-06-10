Watch CBS News
Community

Interfaith vigil Oakland held to support LA demonstrators, speak out against ICE

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

An interfaith vigil was held in Oakland on Tuesday to speak out against ICE arrests in California and to show support for demonstrators in Southern California.

It was organized by Bay Resistance and began at 6 p.m. at Fruitvale Plaza.

"East Bay community organizations, unions, and elected officials are standing together to resist the Trump MAGA regime from scapegoating immigrants and turning our government into a weapon against our people," Bay Resistance said in a press release.

Faith leaders at the rally included Rabbi David Cooper, Reverend Deb Lee and Rabbi Cat Zavis, a press release from organizers stated.

The rally named "The Bay Stands with LA" was scheduled to end at 7:30 p.m.

CBS News Bay Area is covering the event and will provide updates on the vigil.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.