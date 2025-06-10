Interfaith vigil Oakland held to support LA demonstrators, speak out against ICE

An interfaith vigil was held in Oakland on Tuesday to speak out against ICE arrests in California and to show support for demonstrators in Southern California.

It was organized by Bay Resistance and began at 6 p.m. at Fruitvale Plaza.

"East Bay community organizations, unions, and elected officials are standing together to resist the Trump MAGA regime from scapegoating immigrants and turning our government into a weapon against our people," Bay Resistance said in a press release.

Faith leaders at the rally included Rabbi David Cooper, Reverend Deb Lee and Rabbi Cat Zavis, a press release from organizers stated.

The rally named "The Bay Stands with LA" was scheduled to end at 7:30 p.m.

CBS News Bay Area is covering the event and will provide updates on the vigil.