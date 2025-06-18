Oakland organization helping Black youth find mentors, community

A program in Oakland is connecting Black youth with mentors in the community to help them navigate and succeed in life, and the leaders of that program said they believe the key to that lies in reclaiming their people's past.

"We offer them support in whatever they're going through in life," said Kevin Hill, with the Brotherhood of Elders Network.

"We're working with young boys to help them develop as individuals. To help them develop their leadership skills. To help them develop their learning skills. To help them develop their spiritual and moral skills," said CEO Gregory Hodge.

Hodge has been involved with the Brotherhood since its founding 15 years ago. He has been a mentor and friend to Kevin Butler since he was invited to join the organization six years ago.

"They saw my heart and where I was coming from. I saw their hearts and where they were coming from in terms of being able to unite on that mission of uplifting the community and fostering environments for young Black boys and men to thrive," said Butler.

Butler said he lost his grandparents around the time he joined, and that the bonds of Brotherhood helped fill the void. And within the organization, he found the encouragement and guidance to start his own business.

"It's like, yeah, we come from different backgrounds. We come from different generations. And of course, it's easy to slip into that habit of let's focus on all the ways that we're different. But when we go to the retreat, and we're having these deep conversations and we're being vulnerable with each other, all that kind of fades away," Butler said.

The Brotherhood is now trying to build upon that foundation of community and culture by connecting with other like-minded organizations in Oakland.

They recently published the first edition of the "Black Youth Development Book." The book's website described it as a "directory for Black-led education programs for youth in Oakland."

"I asked myself, 'Who's helping our young people navigate these modern times,'" Hill told KPIX.

Hill said he hopes the book amplifies the Brotherhood's message, putting information at parents' fingertips.

"I think it's very important, and I see it as part of our mission to make sure our young people have culturally affirming programming and mentors and adults that they are exposed to so they can grow up with cultural pride."

They said pride, purpose and a sense of history is the key to the community's future.

"People say this all the time, but 'change happens at the speed of trust.' And trust is based on healthy, strong relationships, in my opinion," Hodge said.