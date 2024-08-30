Oakland boxer hopes to revitalize Bay Area boxing scene

Undefeated middleweight boxer Amari Jones is preparing to showcase his skills in a highly anticipated main event fight at the Oakland Marriott this Saturday.

Jones, 22, expressed pride in representing his hometown and the broader Bay Area in the boxing world.

"Representing Oakland, and not just Oakland but the Bay Area, there's not a lot that comes out of the Bay Area in boxing," he said.

Training at his Pittsburg-based gym, the Lions Den, Jones is determined to change that narrative.

"Honestly, when I came up in boxing out here, there wasn't too many people doing it. So, you know, Andre, of course, but Andre eventually retired, and, after that, it was just kind of like a dead spot in boxing out here. We weren't really having any fights," Jones explained.

With the help of his team and trainer Joseph Peres, Jones is aiming to revitalize the local boxing scene.

"What's going down this Saturday is the beginning of a new chapter, the beginning of a new era. Lions Den boxing promotions is throwing a big show in Oakland, California. Headliners Amari Jones, co-main event Gabriel Garcia, and a super stacked undercard," Peres said.

Peres emphasized the importance of dreams and discipline in boxing. "We all have dreams, you know what I mean? And the goal is to dream big, so we try to help these boxers believe that you can accomplish any of your dreams, but discipline is first," he said.

Jones, who has won several national championships as an amateur, credits discipline with keeping him focused and avoiding trouble.

"I feel like the kids my age, and the youth, need to see someone that's actually doing it, and that they can relate to," Jones said.

With a record of 12 wins and 11 knockouts, Jones is eager to continue his career.

"This fight is bigger than this fight. You know what I'm saying? I'm going after something bigger than this fight," he said.

The event at the Oakland Marriott promises to be a landmark occasion for boxing, with tickets available online or at the door.