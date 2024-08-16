3 arrested in fatal shooting of Oakland mother who confronted suspected drug dealers

Oakland police on Friday announced they have arrested an adult male and two teens in connection with the fatal shooting of a mother of eight who confronted drug dealers in front of her home earlier this month.

The Oakland Police Department made the announcement during a press conference late Friday morning. Ramos was fatally shot in East Oakland on August 7th.

The shooting happened in the afternoon on the 5600 block of Hilton Street. Officers arrived at around 2:30 p.m. and found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

As CBS News Bay Area reported earlier this week, the incident happened when Ramos and her mother confronted a group in a car suspected of dealing drugs near the intersection of Hilton Street and Bancroft Avenue. Police said she was shot by one of the people in the vehicle.

The death of the 33-year-old mother of eight children -- who range in age from 1 to 15 -- has left the family devastated.

Her mother Blanca Velasco said Ramos's 5-year-old girl is still waiting for her mom to come home.

"She says, 'I hear mommy is dead, but she's still coming back from the hospital, right grandma?'" said Blanca Velasco, Ramos' mother. "I would be like, 'yeah,' because I don't know how to tell her she's not coming back."

On Friday, Oakland police shared how they were able to make a quick arrest.

"Within minutes, our patrol team and our special resources team sprung into action, identifying the vehicle, locating the vehicle and then quickly taking three suspects into custody within the next 12 hours," said Deputy Chief of Police Frederick Shavies.