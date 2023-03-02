Oakland nonprofit helping teach young people how to read receives boost

OAKLAND – A $3 million donation to an Oakland nonprofit from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is infusing dozens of newly-trained reading tutors into the city's underrepresented schools.

The group is calling itself an "army of literacy liberators".

Charles Allensworth is among those teaching kids how to read. His family's history shows how one man's determination, set forth the educational foundation, for generations to follow.

"My great, great uncle had to learn to read from the master's child," he told KPIX.

Born into slavery, Lt. Colonel Allen Allensworth fought in the Civil War. He later established Allensworth, the first town in California governed entirely by Black people.

"That's my inspiration to do what I'm doing right now," said Allensworth.

Education officials in Oakland said only three out of 10 Black and brown children are reading at or above grade level. The 72-year-old former teacher is one of 100 tutors aiming to disrupt a vicious trajectory.

"I absolutely believe this is a game changer," said Allensworth.

A six-week program funded by the Oakland Reach will train them, including Diana Manjariz, who recently left her job as a medical technician.

Manjariz volunteers at one of the most underperforming schools in the city, but even her own 3rd grader Daleysa and older sister can't read.

"I want to learn to help them how to read so they won't have an issue when they go into a different grade," said Manjariz.

"We sound out words that are hard for me and we also blend them all together," said Daleysa.

Reach co-founder Lakisha Young isn't interested in fighting school closures that will inevitably resurface.

Young believes literacy programs targeting early learners through second grade is key and focuses efforts on actively recruiting potential tutors at Oakland's hardest-hit elementary schools.

"It's happening now," said Young.

"I never even would have thought about being a tutor if they hadn't come up to my momma and said 'Hey ma'am, before you go!'" said Larry.

"It's not about whether or not we care. Caring is important but we gotta do the work. We gotta do the work," said Young.

At home, Charles reviews lessons online, so he's ready when the call comes. He chuckles reminiscing years ago, when he would read books to his young daughter.

"She would look right into my eyes and she said, 'Daddy I'll be glad when I learn how to read so I can read you a story,'" said Allensworth.

Paving the path early has led to success for his children.

It's part of his mission, to help Oakland's youngest marginalized students to read at a much higher level.

"Superman ain't coming, so we got to be superheroes, and that's what we're doing," said Allemsworth.

It's a small move in the right direction by one man. The chance to step up, is now.

A school in Oakland has already offered Charles a job upon completion of the program. He just started his new job.

Oakland Unified told KPIX that a third of its reading tutor positions were vacant last year. This year, it's almost at 100% thanks in part to The Oakland Reach's efforts to recruit and train K-2 tutors.

Pay starts at $17 an hour, but advocates are pushing for more.