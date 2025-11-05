Novato woman creates community pantry to help people affected by government shutdown

As the government shutdown enters its 36th day, making it the longest in US government history, SNAP recipients remain in limbo. But some people are trying to help in Novato, a little free library once filled with banned books is now stocked with basic necessities.

"Sometimes we just need to take care of each other," said Siobhan Gibson

Gibson just put up the little free library in March, calling it the Blacklisted Bookshelf. She lives just down the road from San Marin High School in Novato and wanted the kids to have access to books like "Catcher in the Rye" and "To Kill a Mockingbird."

But then the government shutdown happened, so she changed course.

"I decided about a week ago, realizing the SNAP benefits are going to run out, I'm going to pivot to a food pantry," Gibson explained.

She buys all the supplies to fill the libraries herself, but she said it's worth every penny. She knows, because she was once hungry.

"There was a time when I didn't have enough food, and there was, I used to think it was three, but now I remember it was four, four people who helped me," Gibson said, recalling when she fell on tough times. "No questions asked. I've never forgotten them."

So, now she's paying it forward. She has two little free libraries set up. One is filled with shelf stable essentials like soup, pasta, and nut butters, while the other has toiletries, like toothbrushes, bodywash, and feminine hygiene products. Over at North Marin Community Services, they're also trying to fill the gaps.

"This room is converted into a food pantry, and over 275 households come through this room every Tuesday," said CEO Cheryl Paddack

Paddack said since the news of SNAP running out, they've received more donations, both food and monetarily, allowing them to start planning a second food pantry day each week. Something that's desperately needed.

"Our 53-year-old nonprofit has never been busier," Paddack stated. "Probably even busier than during the pandemic."

They do have a smaller pantry of shelf stable food available to low-income Novato residents Monday through Friday during business hours.

Gibson's little free library, while smaller, is another option, open 24/7. She's just finished building a third one.

"This will be a permanent pantry that's going to have food and tampons," said Gibson.