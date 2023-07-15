Novato police arrest suspect in Friday homicide

NOVATO -- Police have arrested 65-year-old Novato resident Paul Dwight for allegedly fatally shooting his roommate and a dog Friday afternoon.

Officers responded at 4:30 p.m. to a gunshot fire in the Lanham Village neighborhood, on Martin Drive near Lovejoy Way. When they arrived at the scene, they located the deceased man and the dog on the back porch of a Martin Drive residence.

Officers detained two adult men, Dwight, at the scene.

The investigation revealed Dwight and his victim were roommates involved in an alleged dispute over their housing arrangements. A firearm was recovered in the residence during a search warranted by the Marin County District Attorney.

Paul Dwight was arrested and booked into Marin County Jail for alleged murder and animal cruelty.

The second resident was arrested and booked at Marin County Jail for allegedly obstructing and delaying the police investigation.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until his family has been notified by the county coroner's office.