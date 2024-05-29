Novato police arrest 8 Sinaloa Middle School students after planned campus assault

Novato police on Tuesday arrested eight students from Sinaloa Middle School ranging in age from 12 to 14 following an assault on a fellow student that happened on the North Bay campus last Friday.

According to a release issued by the Novato Police Department Wednesday afternoon, authorities were notified of an assault that happened at the school Friday shortly before 1 p.m. An initial investigation by officers revealed that after the scheduled school lunch, a group of students carried out a planned assault on a single student.

Police said that as the student targeted in the assault was attacked, other students gathered and began recording the incident with their phones and encouraging the fight. A second student who attempted to stop the fight was also assaulted. Both of the students who were attacked suffered moderate injuries and were transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation, according to police.

Officers immediately initiated an investigation into the incident with Novato Unified School District officials and staff at Sinaloa Middle School, quickly identifying all involved parties. On Tuesday, police found and arrested eight Sinaloa students who were involved in the assault. The students arrested ranged in age from 12 to 14. The children were booked into the Marin County Juvenile Hall on conspiracy and felony assault charges.

In their release, police thanked members of the community who provided additional information in the case, as well as witnesses and officials with the Novato Unified School District and Sinaloa Middle School.

Police remind the public that anyone who sees or suspects an unsafe situation, particularly at a school campus, should call Novato Police or immediately tell your school officials. Anyone with additional information related to the case is asked to contact Novato Police at 415-897-4361 and reference case #NP24-1608.