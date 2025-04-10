Watch CBS News
Novato neighborhood locked down as police search for juvenile shooting suspects

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A shelter in place order for a Novato neighborhood was lifted Wednesday night following a three-hour search to find juveniles allegedly involved in a shooting. 

The lockdown was announced at 8:20 p.m. for the Hamilton area. 

A drone, K-9 teams, and a California Highway Patrol helicopter investigated a shooting involving a group of juveniles, according to police.  

Residents were advised to keep their doors locked as a K-9 searched for the suspects with support from the Novato Police and Fire and the Marin County Sheriff's Office. By 11 p.m. police had called off the lockdown.

Novato police said more information will be released on Thursday.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

