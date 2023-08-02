Novato home burglars' surveillance images released as police seek public's help

Police in Novato have released surveillance images of suspects in two home burglaries and were asking for the public's help in finding them.

The burglaries happened on the evening of July 15 and Novato Police said the suspects in the photos pried open the front doors of the homes to gain entry.

After stealing valuables from the homes, they left on foot. One of the suspects appears to have a distinctive tattoo on his left bicep area.

Surveillance images of Novato home burglars Novato Police Department

Police said the case appears to be an isolated incident within a specific neighborhood, adding that there was no ongoing threat to the community.

Novato Police asked anyone with information about the suspects to contact the department at 415-897-4361. Anonymous tips can also be sent to crimetips@novato.org.