Teen in deadly Novato crash out of hospital; arrested for DUI, manslaughter

A teenager that police said was involved in a deadly crash in Novato earlier this month has been arrested after being released from the hospital.

According to Novato Police, the 17-year-old was booked into Marin County Juvenile Hall after being medically cleared. The teen faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter, felony DUI causing injury and child endangerment in connection with a solo vehicle crash on the morning of April 11.

Around 1 a.m., several people called 911 and reported that a crash had occurred at the intersection of San Marin Drive and Simmons Lane. Officers responded and found several inside the vehicle.

Investigators believed the car was traveling eastbound on San Marin Drive when it crashed into a power pole, causing the vehicle to spin.

Five teens, who ranged in age from 16 to 18, were all taken to the hospital with major injuries. One of the teens died at the hospital.

Four of the teens are students at Rancho Cotate and El Camino high schools, while the fifth teen is a former student, according to the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District.

"This loss is a devastating reminder of the dangers of driving under the influence, and we are deeply grateful for the support and assistance shown during this incredibly difficult time," Novato police said in a statement.

Police said the incident has been forwarded to the Marin County District Attorney's Office for review.