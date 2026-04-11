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Teen driver in deadly Novato crash that injured 4 suspected of DUI

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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Novate police said one teen died and several others were injured in a suspected drunken driving crash early Saturday morning.

Around 1 a.m., several people called 911 and reported that a crash had occurred at the intersection of San Marin Drive and Simmons Lane. Officers arrived at the scene and found that it was a solo-vehicle crash, with multiple teenage occupants.

The five teens, ages 16 to 18, were all taken to the hospital with major injuries. Police said one of them died at the hospital, and the rest are still in critical condition.

According to police, investigators suspect the 17-year-old driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Police said they are still investigating the crash, but that preliminary information suggests the teens are not from Novato.

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