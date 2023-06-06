Man robs Chase Bank branch in Novato; Police seek public's help in identifying him

NOVATO -- Police in Novato released photos Tuesday of a man who robbed a bank and asked for the public's help in identifying him.

The robbery happened on Friday at around 2 p.m. at the Chase Bank branch in the Pacheco Plaza Shopping Center at 402 Ignacio Blvd. Novato Police said the man entered and handed a note to a teller demanding cash. The teller gave him an undisclosed amount of cash and the man westbound in the shopping center.

No weapon was visible during the robbery and no one was hurt.

Surveillance images of a man who robbed a Chase Bank branch in Novato. Novato Police Department

The bank robber was described as a Black male adult in his 30s, about 6 feet tall, about 225 pounds with a muscular build.

Police asked for the community's assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information was asked to send an anonymous tip to Novato Police by visiting: https://www.nixle.us/tip/novato-police-ca/ or texting 'TIP NOVATO' followed by your message to 888-777.

People can also call 415-897-4361 or e-mail police@novato.org and reference case NP23-2056.