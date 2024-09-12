Suspect sought in June shooting in Oakland that killed 1, wounded another

Oakland police are seeking the public's help to identify a man accused of fatally shooting someone and wounding another in the city's Longfellow neighborhood in June.

Detectives on Wednesday released photos of a male individual and a navy-blue Mercedes-Benz SUV believed to be connected with the deadly shooting that occurred on June 23 in the 900 block of 44th Street. The suspect was caught on video wearing a light-colored shirt, light-colored pants and light-colored shoes.

Person believed to be connected to a shooting that killed one person and wounded another in the Longfellow neighborhood of North Oakland on June 23, 2024. Oakland Police Department

Police said that just after 6:15 p.m. on June 23, officers responded to a reported shooting and when they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting but no victims.

A navy blue Mercedes-Benz SUV believed to be connected to a shooting that killed one person and wounded another in the Longfellow neighborhood of North Oakland on June 23, 2024. Oakland Police Department

They later learned that two gunshot victims arrived at a hospital. One of them died and the other was last listed in stable condition. The name of the victim who died was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting is asked to contact police at (510) 238-3821or at (510) 238-7950. Anyone with videos or photos that could help with the investigation is asked to send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.