North Coast water board issues alert regarding toxic algae in Spring Lake

SANTA ROSA – Potentially toxic algal mats have been identified in Santa Rosa's Spring Lake and the North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board is urging people who boat or fish there to exercise caution.

The Water Board confirmed the presence of the algal mats that they say are caused by algal or cyanobacteria that grow floating in the water; they can also grow in the bottom of waterways and can form colorful mats that range from bright to dull green, orange, maroon or brown. The mats can detach and become stranded on banks.

People should avoid touching or inadvertently ingesting the material, especially children and dogs, who are particularly susceptible to serious health impacts from the contact. Dogs who have come into contact with the blooms should be washed immediately. People who have ingested the material should see a medical professional and make sure to tell them about being exposed to a cyanobacteria.

Sonoma County is posting signs that read "Toxic Algae Alert" at Spring Lake. Swimming and wading are prohibited. However, the water at the swimming lagoon in Spring Lake Regional Park is treated and therefore safe, county parks officials said.

On Monday, the Water Board issued similar warnings for the Russian River.

The county and Water Board will be posting updates online. To report a bloom, people can call (844) 729-6466.