North Beach businesses on edge after spate of break-ins

San Francisco - Surveillance cameras have captured a series of break-ins in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood, leaving local business owners on edge.

Jose Franco, the owner of Caffé Sport, an Italian restaurant that has been a staple of the neighborhood since 1969, expressed his concerns about the situation.

"You never know, you could get a surprise with a break-in or something... a little bit scared, so I tell my coworkers to stay together and watch our back," he shared.

While Caffé Sport has been fortunate enough to avoid falling victim to the recent wave of break-ins, other neighboring businesses have not been as lucky.

Several managers in the area, who preferred not to be named, expressed their fears and recounted their experiences. Some of them even had their ATMs stolen.

Despite the damages suffered by the businesses, Franco emphasized that his primary concern is the safety of his employees.

"We're trying to stay safe more for the employees than for the businesses. Hopefully, nothing happens over there... like nobody was there, so that was important because things can come back and forth, but life is different but life... thank God nobody was in there," he shared.

In the wake of these incidents, Franco says increased police presence in the area would be a good place to start. 

"Probably more patrolling around and seeing what's happening in the neighborhood," he suggested.

