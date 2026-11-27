California's incoming Legislature is poised to make history, with women set to hold half the seats in both chambers for the first time. The new Assembly Democratic Caucus will also be the most diverse in state history.

Among the incoming lawmakers is North Bay Democrat Jackie Elward, who says her election marks a milestone for communities long underrepresented in state government.

Elward, who previously became the first Black woman elected to the Rohnert Park City Council, will make history again when she takes her seat in the Assembly.

"I'm also the first person, male or female, born in Africa to ever be elected in both chambers, either Senate or Assembly, from the California Legislature," Elward said.

Two-thirds of the incoming Assembly Democratic Caucus are lawmakers of color, including 25 women of color, according to Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas' office.

But Elward said the road to Sacramento was not without personal cost. She described receiving multiple death threats and racist messages during her campaign.

"I've received several death threats... some of them calling me, asking me to go back to Africa, some calling immigration ICE to come and deport me," she said.

Despite the hostility, Elward said she remained focused on the people she hopes to represent.

"It's not easy, you know, to break that ceiling," she said. "When you have someone of your community fight for you, the fight means differently, the effort means differently."

The historic representation in the incoming Legislature comes as women prepare to hold half the seats in both the Assembly and Senate for the first time.

"That means more perspectives, more debate and better ideas than this Legislature has ever had," Rivas said in a statement announcing the historic class.

For Elward, the milestone also comes with expectations. She said she intends to deliver for her district and the communities that helped make her election possible.

"I am planning on delivering no matter the cost," she said.

She dedicated her victory to immigrants, children watching from their communities and people who may be losing hope.

"I dedicate this win to all the immigrants, little kids that are watching, my own children, and also those that are losing hope," Elward said.

The new legislative class is scheduled to take the oath of office on Dec. 7, when the legislative session convenes in Sacramento.