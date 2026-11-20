For the first time in California history, women will make up half of the state Legislature when lawmakers begin their next session, marking a milestone advocates say could reshape the state's political priorities and policymaking.

Of the 120 incoming lawmakers, 60 will be women, including 40 of the Assembly's 80 members and 20 of the state Senate's 40 members. That will also make the Legislative Women's Caucus the largest caucus in the Legislature.

Advocates and lawmakers say the historic shift creates an opportunity for the state's leadership to better reflect the people it represents.

"This really is a new baseline for power," said Susannah Delano, executive director of Close the Gap California, an organization that works to recruit and support women running for elected office.

Founded in 2013, Close the Gap California launched a campaign to increase the number of women running for office and give voters more opportunities to elect female candidates.

Delano said the Legislature has made significant progress in recent years.

"As recently as 2017, only 26 of 120 legislators in the world's fourth largest economy were women. There were only nine women in the Senate. That wasn't even enough for one woman to serve on every key policy committee," Delano said.

State Sen. Caroline Menjivar, the vice chair of the Legislative Women's Caucus, said she hopes the increased representation will help lawmakers elevate issues including gender-based violence and universal child care.

Menjivar also said the caucus's growing numbers could give it more influence over legislative decisions.

"I want to make sure there's power behind our caucus, that when we say yes, we're moving forward, when we don't like something, we're going to hold it down because we're the largest caucus and we're going to be listened to," Menjivar said.

The historic increase in women's representation comes alongside a projected increase in the racial and ethnic diversity of the Legislature.

People of color are expected to make up 70 of the 120 incoming lawmakers. That includes 42 Hispanic lawmakers, 13 Asian American or Pacific Islander lawmakers and 12 African American lawmakers.

The top leadership positions in both chambers will also be held by Latinos.

Republican state Sen. Suzette Valladares said she hopes the Legislature's changing makeup will translate into a broader range of perspectives in policymaking, while emphasizing that diversity should extend beyond identity.

"It's not just important that we have a diversity of identity, but also the diversity of thought. And all women don't think alike. We shouldn't be expected to," Valladares said. "And I'm really looking forward to good policy, good collaboration coming out of the Legislature over the next couple of years."

The changes in the Legislature also come as California prepares for a historic change in its governor's office.

Gov.-elect Xavier Becerra is set to become the state's first Latino governor and the first person of color elected to the office.