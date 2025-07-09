North Bay community comes together as family still missing in Texas floods

It was an emotional outpouring of love and support on Tuesday, as hundreds of members of the Marin Catholic High School community came together to pray for the Walker family.

"It was a meaningful service, it meant so much. We miss them all, and it's tragic," Pamela Schaefer, a family friend, said.

Mark, his wife Sara and their 14-year-old son Johnny are missing after the devastating floods in Central Texas on the Fourth of July. They were last known to be staying at a house along the Guadalupe River.

Family members said the couple's daughter was rescued at summer camp there and is safe.

"It was a shock, it was like wow this happened in our own community," Schaefer said.

CBS News Bay Area has learned that Ellie attends Marin Catholic High School and her brother Johnny is an incoming freshman. He also played baseball for Ross Valley Little League, where his dad, Mark, was a coach. Mark is also the brother of former Giants pitcher Tyler Walker.

"The whole community and love that's come out here. It's really one big family," David Winters, a family friend, told CBS News Bay Area.

Longtime family friends said they were shocked and devastated.

"They were just a wonderful part of the community, lots of fun and athletic. And so was their dad," Schaefer said.

The chapel was overflowing with about 300 loved ones, who were standing together and praying for better news soon.

"We're just lucky to have each other during this time," Winters said.

"If you're a Christian, and you believe, it's in God's hands," Schaefer said.