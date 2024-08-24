Normal BART service resumes after partial shutdown in East Bay Friday

BART resumed normal service on Saturday morning after an equipment problem caused a partial stoppage Friday evening.

The equipment problem affected service between Ashby, West Oakland, Rockridge and Lake Merritt stations. According to BART, the equipment problem was near the MacArthur Station.

BART said the repairs were made overnight. Although service was restored, trains may run at a slower speed due to wet weather.

Friday was the second time in a week that equipment problems near the MacArthur station affected service in the East Bay.

Smoke on an eastbound train at MacArthur station required the evacuation of passengers from the vehicle, leading to a brief closure of the station and two hours of significant delays as trains headed to San Francisco were turned around before MacArthur.

According to BART, the problem stemmed from a collector shoe (a piece of equipment on each car) interfering with the third rail. The interference could cause smoke and likely electrical arcing.