BART service stalled in East Bay during Friday night commute

OAKLAND -- BART trains from San Francisco to the East Bay were turned back Friday night after an equipment problem brought service through Oakland to an hourlong standstill. 

BART told riders to expect "major delays" after an equipment problem between the MacArthur and 19th St. stations, reported at 7:40 p.m, caused passengers from San Francisco to be taken off trains at the West Oakland station

According to the transit agency, BART service was stopped between Ashby, West Oakland, Rockridge and Lake Merritt stations and  AC Transit was providing assistance via Bus #62 #14 #18 to serve West Oakland, 12th Street, Lake Merritt and Fruitvale stations. Bus #72 was serving 12th Street and 19th streets and MacArthur station. Rockridge station was served by #51B and Ashby #F.

Passengers were taken off BART trains Friday night at the West Oakland station. Dave Pehling

