Nordstrom opens small service hub in San Francisco's Upper Fillmore District

Two years after Nordstrom shuttered its sprawling downtown San Francisco department store and nearby outlet, the retailer has returned to the city with the opening of a small Nordstrom Local outlet.

The corner of Fillmore and Pine has been a prime location for Boichik Bagels since they opened shop here two years ago.

"This Upper Fillmore district has been booming for years now, and it's continuing to go in that direction, I think," said Boichik Bagels manager Kurt Niver.

He believes the outlook is even more promising with the first Nordstrom Local in Northern California, opening just across the street.

"It's a little odd to me that you have a Nordstrom like that, because I'm so used to seeing them in big shopping centers, but I think it's a very welcome addition to Fillmore Street," said Niver.

The 1,750 square-foot store is more of a neighborhood service hub. Customers can pick up or return online orders, get alterations done, and schedule styling appointments.

"We really wanted to be where our customers are in the neighborhood, so that it's just convenient for them to shop," said Nordstrom Stores president Fanya Chandler.

Clare Young, who works in the area, stopped by to take a look.

"Being that I've been coming to this neighborhood 40 years or more, it's always gone through transitions," said Young.

While some residents have pushed back against the opening, citing parking concerns, traffic, and having a chain retailer among boutiques and small shops, Young and others don't see it that way.

"I think it's good because it brings a little bit of what was downtown to this area," said Young.

As Nordstrom expands its Local service hubs, city residents are wondering if the retailer could bring back a traditional department store into the city.

"We don't have plans at this time, but we really are happy to have our Local here to serve the customer in this way, to make it easy for them," said Chandler.

"If you had a Target come onto Fillmore Street, I think you would see that kind of opposition. But what they're doing is a Nordstrom boutique thing, I think it fits in on the street," said Niver.

Niver and other businesses say one less empty storefront means more foot traffic, sales, and a more vibrant block.

There will be 14 employees working at the location on Fillmore, the fourth Nordstrom Local in California, and the company's seventh Nordstrom Local.