Nonstop flights to El Salvador coming to Oakland International Airport

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

OAKLAND -- Tickets are now on sale for new nonstop flights from Oakland to El Salvador that will be offered starting in March of next year, according to a news release from the Port of Oakland. 

Volaris El Salvador, a subsidiary of Mexico-based Volaris Airlines, will operate four weekly flights from Oakland International Airport to San Salvador. Flights both to and from San Salvador will be offered on those days. 

oakland_airport_covid-19_031821.jpg
Oakland International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2021. (CBS) CBS

Flights will be via Airbus A320 Neo aircraft, which seat 186 passengers, according to the news release. 

The direct flights could boost the economy by $43 million dollars annually, through visitor and passenger spending, airline spending, and facility charges, according to projections from the Port of Oakland. 

"The new flight will fortify the important family connections, deep roots and many business ties that exist between the San Francisco Bay Area and El Salvador," said Bryant L. Francis, Director of Aviation for the Port of Oakland, operator of Oakland International Airport. 

The flights will operate Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. 

Flights will depart Oakland at 10:30 p.m., arriving in San Salvador at 5:03 a.m. Flights will depart San Salvador at 3:50 p.m. and arrive in Oakland at 9:10 p.m. on those days.

First published on December 4, 2022 / 9:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

