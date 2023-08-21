Nissan recalls more than 236,000 cars over potential steering issues

Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 newer model cars in the U.S. because of potential steering control issues, according to a notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall covers certain Sentra compact cars from the 2020 through 2022 model years. The vehicles' front suspension tie rods can bend and break, which could cause drivers to lose control of the steering wheel and crash, NHTSA said.

Owners that notice their steering wheel is off center or produces a vibration should immediately contact a dealer for an inspection and replacement of any potentially bent or broken tie rods. Dealers will replace both the left and right tie rods free of charge for parts and labor when a new design is available, according to Nissan.

Letters notifying owners will be mailed starting Oct. 5. A second letter will go out once parts are available.

Many of the same vehicles were recalled in 2021 to fix the same problem, the documents said. Cars repaired under the previous recall will need to get the new tie rods when they are ready.

Customers with questions regarding the safety recall can contact Nissan Consumer Affairs at (800) 867-7669.