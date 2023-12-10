Niners take top spot in NFC after Cowboys beat Eagles

Fans excited as 49ers move up to No. 1 seed in NFC playoff race

After the Niners beat the Seahawks 28-16 earlier in the day, Faithful fans celebrated another win of sorts Sunday evening.

Lifelong 49ers fan and Sunnyvale resident Jason Chico found an unlikely alliance with Cowboys fans. Niners fans needed Dallas to beat the Philadelphia Eagles for the team to become the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

"When it comes down to it, we want home field advantage throughout the playoffs, so sometimes you got to bite the bullet and root for a team you really don't want to," said Chico of cheering on the Cowboys.

If just for one night, the two rival fan bases were friendly at The Stadium Sports Bar in Sunnyvale. The Cowboys cruised to a 33 to 13 victory.

"Like Tetris, everything is starting to fill in the way you want it to," said Chico.

Cowboys fans embraced the support.

"It's cool; it's great. they all bought me drinks because they were winning," said Cowboys fan and Sunnyvale resident Leoanel Lopez. "Tomorrow, they're going to hate each other."

From tailgating in the parking lot to the stands, the energy among the faithful was palpable at Levi's Stadium, as the 49ers took on the Seahawks.

After Sunday's win, San Francisco improved to 10-3 in the season.

"I missed maybe three games in 25 years. I was born a Niner fan, my parents are Niner fans. I was born in San Francisco, team of the 80s, I was there for that, so this is an amazing moment right now," said Antonio Arevalo.

"I'm feeling awesome, I'm feeling great, I'm feeling immaculate, I'm feeling like we're ready to take over the world, let's go!" said a fan who goes by Cuzzin Rando.

That high from the Niners game lasted through the night. There are four regular-season games left, putting San Francisco that must closer to a first-round bye and clinching home-field advantage.

"I'm very confident. I called it earlier in the year that they would make it to the Super Bowl. I didn't say they would win, but I feel that they will make the Super Bowl," said Chico.

After Sunday's performance, Chico is almost certain his team may just win it.