Noise, crowd at popular Oakland restaurant, wine bar a nuisance for some neighbors

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- A buzzy restaurant and natural wine bar in the East Bay is upsetting some of its neighbors who say its popularity has created headaches for the community.

On a Monday night, every table at Snail Bar on Shattuck Avenue in Oakland is full and this is the way it is every night of the week, according to neighbors.

"That whole corner is usually packed, there's no place for them to go while they're waiting except for the corner. The street - drunk people standing in the street, walking in the street - so it's not just noise, it's public safety," said resident Kalikia Dugger.

Dugger has lived on the small cul-de-sac for 15 years.

"As a business you have rights, but your business rights do not supersede our living rights. You're here to work, then you go home," she said.

Carlos Castijo said ever since the bar opened about a year ago, he hasn't been able to find parking.

It doesn't get much easier for him as a pedestrian.

"It's super packed and sometimes we just need to actually move out of the - walk on the street just because it's packed, ever since they opened, has been full," he said.

We met with owner Andres Giraldo, who showed us how he's trying to address complaints. He said he soundproofed the ceiling and changed the speakers.

He also limited the outdoor dining space. Giraldo said the general wait time for a table is about one hour. When Snail Bar first opened, he said staff would have to cut off the waitlist at two hours.

Signs in the area urge customers to be respectful.

"It's a main strip of Temescal. From the beginning we said we're going to be a wine bar. We never lied and said we were going to be a library or a cafe. We don't even have a curfew. Our lease says we can go on until 12 or all night if we wanted to," said Giraldo.

Giraldo said he believes the majority of the neighborhood doesn't find his restaurant to be problematic.

"We're trying our very best to address the concerns of the public - aka two people - and I've done my very best to limit the sound. There's no music outside that's audible."

Giraldo said he's applied for permits to legally expand outdoor seating and plans to add a parklet. He has received two code violations regarding heat lamps and outdoor capacity.

Neighbors say the disruptive activities often continue well past the 9 p.m. closing time.

"What I'd like to see is - can't change anybody's personality, but I would like a little more - stop talking down to us," added Dugger.