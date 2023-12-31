Next Pacific storm to bring more rain to the Bay Area starting Tuesday

Following last week's two storms that gave the Bay Area a solid drenching, yet another winter system is set to bring more precipitation to the region starting Tuesday afternoon.

After a sunny New Year's Day, forecasters said the incoming Pacific storm will keep things wet around the Bay Area through Thursday.

Another Pacific storm system will approach CA after New Years Day, bringing more rain to the region Tues-Wed. Generally expecting 0.5-1" for inland regions and 1.5-2" near the coast. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/rcM5UAnqTr — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 31, 2023

The National Weather Service said Sunday to expect a half-inch to an inch of rain inland and 1.5 to 2 inches near the coast. The bulk of the rain will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Strong winds could down trees and branches and cause power outages.