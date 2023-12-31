Next Pacific storm to bring more rain to the Bay Area starting Tuesday
Following last week's two storms that gave the Bay Area a solid drenching, yet another winter system is set to bring more precipitation to the region starting Tuesday afternoon.
After a sunny New Year's Day, forecasters said the incoming Pacific storm will keep things wet around the Bay Area through Thursday.
The National Weather Service said Sunday to expect a half-inch to an inch of rain inland and 1.5 to 2 inches near the coast. The bulk of the rain will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Strong winds could down trees and branches and cause power outages.
