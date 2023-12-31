Watch CBS News
Weather

Next Pacific storm to bring more rain to the Bay Area starting Tuesday

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Morning Weather 12/31/2023
Morning Weather 12/31/2023 03:11

Following last week's two storms that gave the Bay Area a solid drenching, yet another winter system is set to bring more precipitation to the region starting Tuesday afternoon.

After a sunny New Year's Day, forecasters said the incoming Pacific storm will keep things wet around the Bay Area through Thursday. 

The National Weather Service said Sunday to expect a half-inch to an inch of rain inland and 1.5 to 2 inches near the coast. The bulk of the rain will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday. 

Strong winds could down trees and branches and cause power outages. 

First published on December 31, 2023 / 2:32 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.