Newsom touts hydrogen as a fuel of the future in Oakland

In Oakland, Gov. Newsom touts hydrogen as fuel of the future

In Oakland, Gov. Newsom touts hydrogen as fuel of the future

In Oakland, Gov. Newsom touts hydrogen as fuel of the future

California has become the first state to launch a clean, renewable hydrogen hub.

Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom was at the Hub in Oakland to emphasis his administration's committment to building and expanding clean energy in Calfiornia.

But when it comes to individuals using hyrdogen power, it's still limited.

Ken Peoples drives all the way from Modesto to the Hayward Fuel Cell Station to put the hydrogen liquid in his car.

"As long as you manage it, as long as you know what you're doing," said Peoples about how challenging it is to have a hydrogen powered car. "You got to have more than one vehicle if you're going to have this. If it's your primary one you may have a little situation going on."

He comes through the Oakland or Fremont area frequently, and plans his fuel stops accordingly.

So does Giselle Gordon, who stopped at the Hayward Fuel Cell before going home to Southern California.

"There's only one station between here and LA," said Gordon. "It's not efficient everywhere, it's a California car right now."

It took Gordon $183 to fill up her tank, but she thinks it's worth it.

She recieved a $15,000 fuel card from Toyota when she purchased the car, she says once she spends that, she'll be happy to shell out a little more money to help protect the enivornment.

"What I think is really cool about hydrogen is that there are renewable sources versus petroilum fossil fuel where there are no renewable sources," said Gordon.

The new hyrdogen hub at the Port of Oakland is also having an impact.

The governor's office says it will cut up to 2 million metric tons of carbon emission every year and add hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Newsom says California needs to set the tone for using this type of energy.

"I think the world looks to us, and I really mean it, to see that this is possible," said Newsom.

The Department of Energy under secretary David Crane says the goal is to not only use it for private cars, but for public transit and larger vehicles.

"Hydrogen is the swiss army knife of energy sources," said Crane.

Peoples is happy to see Newsom investing in hydrogen. He thinks more people should make the switch, and when it comes to being behind the wheel, it feels the same.

"Oh no, you can't tell the difference between a hydrogen ride or an unleaded gas ride," said Peoples.

For some people, they say it still unrealistic for them to even consider getting a hydrogen powered car because of the lack of fuel stations.

Right now there are less than 20 throughout the Bay Area, and none in the city of San Francisco.