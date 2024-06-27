California Gov. Newsom says he would "never turn my back" on Biden after debate performance draws scrutiny

Looking at California Gov. Newsom's debate night efforts and future of Biden campaign Looking at California Gov. Newsom's debate night efforts and future of Biden campaign 02:04

WASHINGTON — California Governor Gavin Newsom was in the spin room in Atlanta for the presidential debate on Thursday in support of President Joe Biden.

Mr. Biden's debate performance has set off alarm bells among top Democrats, leaving some to openly question whether Biden can stay atop the Democratic ticket.

During the early minutes of the debate, Mr. Biden struggled to name Medicare when he was asked about the tax rate for wealthy Americans.

"I've never seen a freakout like this," one House Democrat familiar with conversations among lawmakers said Thursday night, CBS News reported.

CNN senior political commentator David Axelrod also gave voice to a conversation happening among many Democrats on Thursday night: "There are going to be discussions about whether he should continue."

No serious Democratic challengers have stepped up to run against Mr. Biden, and at this point in the campaign, Mr. Biden would have to decide to step aside if Democrats were to pick another nominee. If Mr. Biden did withdraw, the Democratic nomination would be decided on the floor.

One person who has frequently been asked if he is headed toward an eventual presidential run, either now or in 2028, is Gov. Newsom.

The @GOP are cowards — refusing to secure our border at the request of their weak king, Donald Trump.



It’s pathetic. pic.twitter.com/shNsOGwJkW — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 28, 2024

After the debate, Gov. Newsom dismissed calls for Mr. Biden to be removed from the Democratic ticket.

"I will never turn my back on President Biden. Never turn my back on President Biden, I don't know a Democrat in my party that would do so," he said when asked about a rumbling of Democrats possibly open to replacing Biden as the party's nominee.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 27: Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) speak to reporters in the spin room following the CNN Presidential Debate between U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump at the McCamish Pavilion on the Georgia Institute of Technology campus on June 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. President Biden and former President Trump are faced off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 campaign. / Getty Images

After a rocky start to the night, campaign and party officials pointed at Mr. Biden's rebuke to former President Donald Trump on the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol as a moment where the president hit his stride. They also noted Mr. Biden's climate change comments and the exchange over Trump's reported derogatory terms for veterans as high points and argued the president improved as the night went on. Vice President Kamala Harris conceded that the president got off to a "slow start."

"What we saw tonight is the president making a very clear contrast with Donald Trump on all the issues that matter to the American people. Yes, there was a slow start, but it was a strong finish. And what became very clear through the course of the night is that Joe Biden is fighting on behalf of the American people – on substance, on policy, on performance," Harris said in an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper.

Pressed by Cooper on Mr. Biden's performance, Harris offered a defense of her boss.

"People can debate on style points, but ultimately this election and who is the president of the United States has to be about substance. And the contrast is clear," she said, pointing to his broader record in office.

"It was a slow start. That's obvious to everyone. I'm not going to debate that point," Harris said.

Mr. Biden has fielded persistent questions about his age since he decided to make a third run at the White House in 2019. At 81, he is the oldest president in history and would be 86 at the end of a potential second term. Thursday's presidential debate offered a key test for the president to exhibit vigor and energy – and Democratic sources reacting to the debate described emotions ranging from concern to straight-up panic about Mr. Biden's biggest vulnerability.

From the start of the debate, the president appeared to struggle with his voice. Mr. Biden cleared his throat or coughed multiple times, a condition that his doctor has previously stated is caused by acid reflux. He has also been battling a cold in recent days, multiple sources said.

Mr. Biden often defaulted to an open-mouthed, staring look while Trump was speaking. He occasionally struggled to finish his thoughts or land punches at points, ceding ground on issues like abortion where Democrats have an edge.

Mr. Biden brushed off concerns about his debate performance, telling reporters that he thought he performed well while visiting patrons at a Waffle House after the debate.

"I think we did well," Mr. Biden said.

When asked about calls for him to drop out and if he had any concerns about his debate performance, Mr. Biden attacked Trump.

"No, it's hard to debate a liar," Mr. Biden said, adding that he has a sore throat.

Thursday's debate took place before both Mr. Biden and Trump are formally nominated at their respective party conventions. The Democratic National Convention convenes on August 19 in Chicago.