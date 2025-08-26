Teenage suspect arrested in East Bay stabbing attack

Police in Newark arrested an 18-year-old on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing occurred there last week, the department said Monday.

On Aug. 19, just after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 5600 block of Thornton Avenue in Newark, where they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but survived.

Newark detectives ultimately identified the suspect as Luis McLaughlin, Jr., and allege the crime was motivated by "a desire for notoriety." Investigators said they have not established any connection between McLaughlin and the alleged victim.

McLaughlin was taken into custody on Sunday after a SWAT team served a search warrant in the 5000 block of Civic Terrace Avenue, police said.

On Monday, he was charged with one count of attempted murder. He is being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, according to jail records.