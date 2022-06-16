Watch CBS News
Newark man arrested on suspicion of possessing child porn, illegal firearm

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

NEWARK – A 20-year-old man was recently arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography as well as an illegal firearm, Newark police said.

Jesus Mendoza Medina was arrested on June 8 after police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

When investigators served a warrant at a home in the 5000 block of Souza Avenue, they also found several firearms, including one that was a personally manufactured "ghost gun," police said.

Mendoza Medina was booked into jail on suspicion of possession of obscene matter of a minor in a sexual act, illegal manufacturing of a firearm and illegal possession of an assault weapon, according to police.

