Pine Fire in Sonoma County burns near wineries northeast of Cloverdale

CLOVERDALE -- A wildfire burned near wineries northeast of Cloverdale Tuesday afternoon.

Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit the Pine Fire had burned about 14 acres near Pine Mountain Road and Green Road and was 25% contained.

As of 6 p.m., Cal Fire reported forward progress had been stopped and that crews would be working on containment for the next few hours.

The site of the fire was about five miles east of U.S. Highway 101.