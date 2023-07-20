New shooting on Highway 580 in Oakland shuts down lanes during morning commute

No injuries in latest shooting on Highway 580 in Oakland; Lanes blocked

The latest in a series of shootings on Bay Area highways happened Thursday morning during the commute on Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland.

No one was injured in the shooting that happened at about 5:15 a.m. on the westbound lanes just past Grand Avenue. The California Highway Patrol said no one was hurt.

Witnesses reported shots being fire from a car. The CHP had all lanes of westbound 580 closed while officers looked for bullet casings on the roadway.

All lanes have since reopened as of 7 a.m.

On July 15, a rolling gun battle on I-580 in Oakland left an 8-year-old boy in grave condition after his family's car was hit by bullets near Harrison Street.

CHP data shows that from 2020 through April 2023 there have been 35 fatal highway shootings in the Bay Area, with 10 taking place on Interstate 580 in Alameda County.