Watch CBS News
South Bay News

New San Jose craft beer honors defunct Frontier Village

By Len Ramirez

/ CBS San Francisco

New San Jose beer honors defunct Frontier Village
New San Jose beer honors defunct Frontier Village 02:26

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- As California Craft Beer Week kicks off a new micro brew is flying off store shelves in San Jose.

The beer -- Frontier Village Hazy IPA -- honors a fondly remembered, Old West-style theme park that entertained Bay Area families from 1961 to 1980.

It's the latest creation of Narrative Fermentations, one of San Jose's newest micro breweries.

"We just wanted to give the locals something that puts a smile on their face with that throwback nostalgia," said Jon Berkland, Narrative Fermentations co-founder.

Frontier Village Street Scene

The story of how the beer came to be starts in the home of retired San Jose cop and history buff Tim Stephens.

Tim has one of the largest collections of Frontier Village memorabilia that can be found anywhere, from a hand-drawn pencil map of the park to souvenir oars from the canoe ride.

He's got one of the fake wooden rifles that were in the turrets of the park's fort-like entrance and a real old western revolver that a town "marshal" used while in costume.

"This gentleman's name was Ron, he was the first marshal of Frontier Village. After he passed, his wife said he wanted me to have the gun," Stephens said.

There are old badges and too many souvenirs to name.

Now there's the beer.

Narrative Fermentations heard about Tim's collection and were the inspired to create the brew.

"It brings back a lot of good memories for people. People remember going to the park and having fun. It was a safe place, there were lots of things to do. That's the important part of the nostalgia. The memories people have and the way it made them feel," Stephens said.

Today, there are just empty fields where Frontier Village once stood.

As for the beer, word is spreading fast and its limited run -- like the park it's named for -- might soon run out. Still, at least for now, Frontier Village is once again the toast of the town.

Len Ramirez
web-bio-head-len-ramirez.jpg

San Jose native Len Ramirez has been a news reporter for KPIX 5 News covering the Santa Clara County/South Bay Region since 1989. Prior to his arrival at KPIX 5, Len was a reporter for KOMO Channel 4 in Seattle, Washington and at KMST Channel 46 in Monterey. Ramirez was also a general assignment reporter for the San Jose newsroom at KSBW Channel 8 in Salinas.

First published on July 15, 2022 / 6:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.