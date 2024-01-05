New recall effort targets Oakland mayor Sheng Thao

OAKLAND -- The anger over crime in Oakland is driving another recall attempt as some residents call for the ouster of Mayor Sheng Thao.

Marguerite Rischer has lived in Oakland for more than six decades. She said crime has never been this bad.

"I'm scared to walk the streets at night. I can't go to the store being a senior citizen -- m 79 (years old) now," Rischer said.

She said that, in 2022, she voted for Mayor Sheng Thao. Now she wants Thao out of city hall.

"I met her. She's a very nice person but, I think, the job is a little too big for her," Rischer said.

On Friday afternoon, Rischer signed a petition to start the recall application process.

The lead recall petitioner is Brenda Harbin-Forte, a retired Alameda County Superior Court judge.

"She continues to make mistake after mistake after mistake. It's simply poor judgment on her part," said Harbin-Forte.

The retired judge said the mayor's first mistake was firing the popular Oakland police chief LeRonne Armstrong.

"Businesses are leaving Oakland. She didn't even make the application (deadline) for a grant to get money (to fight) retail theft," Harbin-Forte said.

Oakland police reported that violent crime rose 21 percent in 2023 compared to 2022.

"She is making it worse and we just need to get rid of her. She needs to go," Harbin-Forte said.

Mayor Thao's supporters are asking for more time to turn things around. They say public safety is a complex issue.

Rischer said she's almost 80 years old. Time is not on her side. She wants change now.

"It's not safe here in Oakland to live," Rischer said.

Harbin-Forte said they are almost done with all the steps to complete the recall application. Once the application is approved, they have to collect at least 25,000 signatures from Oakland voters. She said this is this the beginning of a lengthy process to recall the mayor.

KPIX reached out to Mayor Thao's office for a response on the recall effort Friday afternoon but did not hear back by 7 p.m.