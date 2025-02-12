NBA legend Bill Russell's Oakland high school names renovated gym in his honor

As the NBA's biggest talent descends on San Francisco for All-Star weekend, a high school across the Bay is joining in on the festivities by honoring one of its most successful graduates.

The newly renovated gym at Oakland's McClymonds High School will now officially be known as Bill Russell Gymnasium.

"I think Bill would be very proud," said Jeannine Russell, Bill Russell's widow.

Russell graduated from McClymonds in 1952, going on to win two NCAA Championships and 11 NBA titles.

He also had a huge impact off the court as a leader in the fight for civil rights.

"My mom was a Black Panther and a feminist and wanted to feed the kids, and daddy was a mentor," said Karen Kenyatta Russell, Bill Russell's daughter.

Russell's family said he always held a special place in his heart for his high school alma mater.

"He had a lifelong relationship with this school. He kept coming back to give more," said Karen Kenyatta Russell.

Russell died in 2022 at the age of 88.

His family has since worked to carry on his legacy including at the place where it all began.

Their hope is to give the next generation of McClymonds basketball players everything they need to strive for the success Russell achieved.

"I'm just really appreciative to Oakland School District, Under Armor, to Curry Brand, you know in partnering with us to make sure all this is done to help propel his legacy forward but also show the kids that they are very much appreciated," said Jeannine Russell.