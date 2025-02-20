NBA All-Star Weekend provides rich experiences, funding for Boys & Girls Clubs

The excitement of NBA All-Star Weekend is still alive at the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco, where the nonprofit was honored with special support and experiences for participating youth as well as a sizeable donation.

Longtime club member Imogen, who joined at the age of 9, said the community has meant so much to her over the years.

"I started in the aquatics department. I went through the swim lessons, down to the swim teams, and I even work here now. So it's pretty cool," she said.

The club has shaped her in every way, she said, from building her self-confidence to providing academic support.

"It has provided a lot of consistency and reliability in my life," Imogen explained. "Through the years, I've always been able to come here after school, swim, hang out, talk to people. I always knew there was an adult here that cared about me and would listen."

That impact is why the club said it was honored to receive a financial gift from the NBA, ensuring more youth can benefit from the same experiences.

"We are going to receive a cash gift from the NBA. We think it's about $75,000, maybe more," said Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco President Rob Connolly. "The best thing was our kids had an amazing weekend, they had awesome experiences going to the practice on Saturday and the game itself on Sunday."

The NBA committed to donating $1,900 per assist made during the All-Star Game, with the funds being split between the San Francisco and Oakland club locations, amounting to a total of at least $150,000 donated.

"We have programs at 11 sites here in the city, and we also own and operate a residential summer camp in Mendocino County. We are going to be investing the money into those programs, helping make them affordable to all families," Connolly said.

For Imogen, who even had a chance to make a shot on the court during All-Star weekend, the memories are unforgettable.

"I've never even imagined I'd to the All-Star Game or high-five Steph Curry. That's wild," she said. "But also, on top of that, all of the work experience I've gained here, working with people of all ages and all backgrounds, it's been really valuable."

The kind of value that inspires youth to shoot for the stars.