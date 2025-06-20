Fire at Natural Bridges State Park in Santa Cruz sparked by cooking, firefighters say

A vegetation fire sparked by cooking at Natural Bridges State Park on Thursday afternoon led to evacuations and briefly threatened the park's visitors center, firefighters said.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., Santa Cruz Fire Department, Cal Fire and other agencies responded to the park located near the ocean and West Cliff Drive. Firefighters received reports of 30-foot flames in the eucalyptus trees.

Crews with the first firefighting unit reported a 100' by 50' vegetation fire in grass and eucalyptus trees. The fire was "moving at a rapid rate of spread" and was threatening the Natural Bridges Visitor Center.

Firefighters deployed hoses and hand crews cut lines to prevent further spread of the fire.

As crews from other fire agencies arrived, a second fire was reported east of the original fire in what was described as a "sensitive area of vegetation." The second fire was quickly contained with the help of a Cal Fire helicopter crew.

Both fires were fully contained by 4:30 p.m. There were no reports of injuries.

The Santa Cruz Fire Department said in a statement that the fire was "accidental in nature" and determined the case to be an unauthorized cooking fire.

Natural Bridge State Park is open as of Friday morning.