Native American Heritage Month: Why indigenous fashion is going mainstream

At first glance, it looks like any other photo shoot — models strike poses under bright lights while photographers click away. But at a small clothing store in San Jose, something much bigger is unfolding.

"The fashion in the Native American community is definitely having a moment," said art director Tiffani Lopez.

Lopez, who's part Chiricahua Apache and part Yaqui, has been on countless shoots. But on this particular morning, she was working with Tochtli Wear, a label that's bringing Native-American fashion into focus.

"It's very representative in a very modern way. We're modern people, so we like hoodies and sweaters, but we still like to maintain some of our indigeneity and iconography," she said.

For decades, Native designs were more about costumes than couture. But brands like Tochtli are changing that. They're not just making clothes; they're making a statement.

Founder Mitlalpilli Gonzales, who's part Aztec, said in recent years, there's been a growing interest in native art, food and fashion, driven by a broader appreciation for authenticity and social media.

So much so, that he recently opened his first brick-and-mortar store in San Jose.

"I think it's part of a larger movement of resurgence of identity and people trying to reconnect with their roots," he said.

As for Lopez, she's hoping to tell more of these stories through the camera lens, giving her community the exposure it deserves.

"To work with people who look like me, who are from where I'm from, who understand the culture, is so refreshing, and it feels like a home," she said.