Nationals break out of scoring slump, beat Giants 4-2 behind Lord and Wood

Brad Lord pitched six effective innings to earn his first career victory as a starter, and the Washington Nationals beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2 on Saturday.

James Wood, Paul DeJong and Josh Bell homered for the Nationals, shut out in their previous two games. Wood's leadoff shot was his first homer in a month.

Rafael Devers went deep for the second consecutive day and Dominic Smith doubled for the Giants to extend his hitting streak to 13 games, the longest active run in the majors.

Lord (3-6), whose previous two wins came in relief, allowed one run and four hits. The 25-year-old rookie pitched around traffic much of the day in his third major league start and finished with five strikeouts and two walks.

Konnor Pilkington retired three batters and Jose A. Ferrer got five outs for his second career save and first this season.

Wood drove Carson Whisenhunt's third pitch over the center-field fence for his team-leading 25th home run and first since July 9. He added an RBI double that made it 4-0 in the sixth.

DeJong and Bell connected for back-to-back homers off Whisenhunt in the third.

Whisenhunt (1-1) allowed three runs and three hits in four innings. San Francisco's top pitching prospect had five strikeouts and three walks.

Devers homered in the sixth and Wilmer Flores had a sacrifice fly in the eighth for the Giants.

Key moment

Ferrer struck out Matt Chapman swinging with two on to end the eighth.

Key stat

All three home runs off Whisenhunt came on sinkers, his most effective pitch this season.

Up next

Giants RHP Justin Verlander (1-8, 4.29 ERA) faces struggling All-Star MacKenzie Gore (4-12, 4.29) in the series finale Sunday.