Napa Valley winery committed to keeping it a family business as industry struggles

In Napa Valley, where time is measured in harvests and heritage, the Trefethen family continues to stand firm among a dwindling group of multigenerational vintners.

Founded in 1968, Trefethen Family Vineyards remains one of the few independently owned and operated wineries in the region. As industry consolidation accelerates and consumer preferences shift, maintaining that legacy has become increasingly challenging.

"Preservation takes work," said Lorenzo Trefethen, a third-generation member of the family now helping lead the winery. "Just because we are preserving something doesn't mean we're not scrambling to keep it that way. It's been interesting to watch Napa Valley change."

According to the Napa Valley Vintners trade group, fewer than one-third of Napa wineries today are still owned by the families who founded them. Despite a long-standing commitment to sustainability and quality, the Trefethens have not been immune to the mounting pressures.

"There have been times in the last year or so where I've wondered, 'Are we going to make it?'" Lorenzo said. "The idea that this legacy might end has been very personally terrifying but also motivating. If there wasn't something to preserve here, I don't think I'd be so invested in it."

For the Trefethens, their winery is more than a business, it's the foundation of their family home and the setting of countless memories.

"Lorenzo and Hailey grew up in this winery, playing hide and seek between the barrels. They grew into this," said John Trefethen, the second-generation family patriarch and co-founder.

"It's beautiful and it's as wonderful as it was over 50 years ago, and I'm pleased to be able to say that," added Janet Trefethen, John's wife and longtime partner in the vineyard's operations.

As wine consumption in the United States declines, dropping in recent years as consumers explore alternative and non-alcoholic beverages, according to 2023 Nielsen data, the Trefethens say they are doubling down on their core values: ethical business practices, sustainability, and community.

"Taking care of the land, taking care of our people as well, is something that's really important to us," Lorenzo said. "Making it a great place to work. And all of that comes into the final product."

That product is now being embraced by cultural figures beyond the wine world, including former NFL star Vernon Davis.

"My favorite thing to do is to share what we make with the world," Davis said. "To see people connect over a glass of Trefethen is really why I do what I do."

Still, for the family, it's not the recognition or accolades that matter most — it's the continuation of the family legacy and the community it has built.

"I think it's really incredible, the community that our parents have built," said Hailey Trefethen. "That was one of the reasons I knew it wasn't if I would come back to work at the family winery, it was when."

In a valley increasingly defined by change, the Trefethens remain rooted, in the land, in their values, and in their community.