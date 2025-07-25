Napa bakery owner with multiple sclerosis gets new kitchen thanks to community donations

Rory Kandel has been whipping up delicious pastries in her kitchen in Napa since the pandemic.

"They are layered with butter, these are aged cheddar and green onion," Kandel, the founder and owner of Rory's Bakehouse, told CBS News Bay Area.

"Lots of butter, lots of buttermilk. And perfect seasoning," she added, sharing her recipe for her delicious scones. "Every Wednesday, we have scone production day. So, we've been doing this all morning."

She opened up her bakery during the pandemic, with a dream in one hand and a rolling pin in the other.

"I'm a baker, I woke up, I had nothing to do. And I thought I'm going to make cookies for people. So, there was no business plan in place," Kandel said.

As a baker, she stands for hours in the kitchen, and that is something that is becoming more and more challenging each day.

"After three months of doctor's appointments and tests, it turned out that I had multiple sclerosis. So at the time, I was diagnosed, it was shocking, but I was mobile and totally fine. Eighteen months later, even though I'm on all the medications and doing all the things, I am losing my ability to walk. Although I can stand here and work, I cannot so easily get from place to place," Kandel said.

And that is why next to all of her baking trays and utensils, you'll find her cane right by her. She can't easily lift her feet off the ground anymore, so she shuffles carefully around her kitchen.

"As much as it's hard for me to admit, that a wheelchair is likely in my future. I need to make this kitchen ADA compliant because I am handicapped," Kandel said.

Soon enough, the community jumped in to help, donating more than $20,000 to her GoFundMe to help renovate her kitchen for her physical needs.

"I just can't get from point A to point B," she said.

Madeline Karam is one of her many supporters.

"She is not letting her physical ailment hold her back. She is continuing and she says, 'I'd rather transform this entire space, put a lot of money into making it work for her,' so she can continue to do what she's passionate about," Karam said.

"Showing my kids that anything is possible. Really, I just want them to know that if you have a dream, that you can't, there are so many things that can get in a person's way and so many things that can stop you. If you wake up every day and you just tell yourself you're going to overcome those things little by little, coupled with the fact that I have the most incredible support system, you can really overcome so much," Kandel said.