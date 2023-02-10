Effort to recall Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza fails to gather enough signatures

NAPA – A group seeking to recall Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza failed to turn in the requisite number of signatures by the deadline, according to the county registrar of voters.

The group Recall Alfredo Pedroza Committee needed to collect at least 3,232 valid signatures from voters in the county's District 4, which Pedroza represents, between Oct. 11 and by 5 p.m. Thursday.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, no petition was filed.

"The proponents had 180 days from the date of approval of the petition to circulate petitions and gather signatures," said John Tuteur, Napa County Registrar of Voters. "Failure to file their petitions by the deadline means that the recall effort has failed."

Supporters of the recall said that Pedroza, whose district includes part of the city of Napa and other neighboring areas, has favored big campaign donors and financially benefited himself from his position as supervisor.

They brought up projects like Walt Ranch, a vineyard development project that drew opponents because Pedroza's father-in-law owns the adjacent property and could ostensibly benefit from an increase in property value due to a vineyard next door. Pedroza repeatedly voted in favor of the development project.

"Mr. Pedroza has repeatedly placed personal interest and the interests of his largest campaign donors ahead of public interest," said the original notice of intent to recall in August 2022. "He has allowed familial, social, and political relationships to influence his decisions."

Citizen watchdog Beth Nelson filed a complaint for conflict of interest, one of eight total complaints, against Pedroza with the state's Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) last spring. The FPCC investigation is still ongoing.

"We want you to hear directly from us that their recall is based on lies," Pedroza said in a statement on the website https://meetthepedrozas.com created to oppose the recall campaign. "They want to divide our community while Alfredo works to bring our community together.

Pedroza first took office in 2014 and his latest term is set to expire in 2024.