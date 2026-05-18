Nancy Pelosi endorses San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan in race to succeed her in Congress

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi on Monday endorsed San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan to succeed her in the race for California's 11th Congressional District, Chan announced.

In November, Pelosi announced that she would retire at the end of her term in early 2027 after serving representing San Francisco in Congress for nearly 40 years. Pelosi was the first woman to ever serve as House speaker, serving from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to 2023, and wielded enormous power in Congress and in the Democratic Party for decades.

Days before Chan's announcement, a San Francisco Chronicle poll showed California state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) leading the race by a wide margin, with Chan and former software engineer Saikat Chakrabarti (D) in a statistical tie for second place. Former Republican Marie Hurabiell (D) was a distant fourth place, while 13% of voters said they would choose another candidate.

The top two vote-getters in California's open primary system advance to the November general election, regardless of party.

Chakrabarti and Wiener both declared their candidacy for California's 11th District before Pelosi had indicated whether she would seek reelection. Two weeks after Pelosi announced her retirement, Chan announced her candidacy, while Hurabiell, a former Trump appointee to the Presidio Trust, declared her intention to run in February.

San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan, who announced a campaign for Nancy Pelosi's seat in Congress on Nov. 20, 2025. Connie Chan for Congress Campaign

On Monday, Chan said she was "grateful and humbled" by Pelosi's endorsement.

"I remember seeing San Francisco for the first time when I was 13 years old. I did not speak a word of English but I had heard this was a sanctuary city where anything was possible," Chan said in a prepared statement. "Today, to be endorsed by Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi to follow her in Congress - I know that is true. That's San Francisco and that is the city we are fighting for."

Born in Hong Kong, Chan moved to San Francisco at the age of 13, and is a graduate of Galileo High School in the city and the University of California, Davis. Elected to the city's Board of Supervisors in 2020, Chan represents San Francisco's District 1 covering neighborhoods in the northwestern part of the city.

On May 1, Chan was among two dozen protesters who were arrested, cited and released during a large May Day demonstration that blocked a roadway at San Francisco International Airport.