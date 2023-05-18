Mystery surrounds decades overdue St. Helena library book

ST. HELENA -- Calvin Coolidge was in the White House, Charles Lindbergh had flown across the Atlantic and someone had checked out 'The History of the United States' from the St. Helena Library.

It was 1927 and 96 years later, the book was finally returned to the library.

"I'm afraid to touch it," said Library Director Chris Kreiden of the crumbling binding and cover. "It's falling apart. It doesn't have a spine anymore."

Kreiden told KPIX she was quite surprised when she was told the book had been returned.

"One of my staff members came up and said somebody had returned that book," she said. "They thought it was cool because it was a really old book. We didn't realize how old it was. All of us are wondering where the book could have been so long. Checked out in 1927 and actually none of us have seen a library book that was (first) checked out in 1892."

The book is older than the library as we know it today. Back when the book was checked out, the library was a subscription service. Customers were charged 25 cents a month to check out books.

She said the man who dropped off the book gave little explanation.

"The gentleman just said about his father, but we didn't catch anything else," Kreiden said. "He didn't give his name. It wasn't somebody that she recognized. Other staff have no idea who this gentleman is. We'd love to out more about the story."

Officials said they will waiver the $1,700 fine.