San Francisco Fire crews respond to Muni bus crash in Mission District

A crash involving a Muni bus in the San Francisco Mission District may have injured three people on Wednesday.

The San Francisco Fire Department said crews responded to 22nd and Mission streets for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

First responders at the scene were assessing three people for injuries.

"We are monitoring a collision involving a Muni bus that occurred today at approximately 4:06 p.m. on Mission between 21st and 22nd streets. Our immediate and primary priority is the safety and well-being of our passengers, our staff, and everyone sharing the road," the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said.