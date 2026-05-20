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San Francisco Fire crews respond to Muni bus crash in Mission District

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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A crash involving a Muni bus in the San Francisco Mission District may have injured three people on Wednesday.

The San Francisco Fire Department said crews responded to 22nd and Mission streets for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

First responders at the scene were assessing three people for injuries. 

"We are monitoring a collision involving a Muni bus that occurred today at approximately 4:06 p.m. on Mission between 21st and 22nd streets. Our immediate and primary priority is the safety and well-being of our passengers, our staff, and everyone sharing the road," the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said.

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