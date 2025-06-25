Multi-vehicle crash in San Francisco injures 2

San Francisco Police said two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving multiple vehicles on Wednesday.

Around 7:14 p.m., officers responded to a crash near Fulton and Stanyan streets. Police said the crash involved six vehicles and that one of the vehicles came to rest on its roof.

Police said multiple victims were found at the scene, and two of them were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said drugs or alcohol do not currently appear to be a factor in the crash.