Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Multi-vehicle crash in San Francisco injures 2

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now evening edition 6-25-25
PIX Now evening edition 6-25-25 10:33

San Francisco Police said two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving multiple vehicles on Wednesday.

Around 7:14 p.m., officers responded to a crash near Fulton and Stanyan streets. Police said the crash involved six vehicles and that one of the vehicles came to rest on its roof.

Police said multiple victims were found at the scene, and two of them were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said drugs or alcohol do not currently appear to be a factor in the crash.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.