Movie fans flock to reopening of historic theatre in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO -- The curtain rose once again at the historic Stanford Theatre in Downtown Palo Alto on Saturday.

The pandemic shut it down in March 2020. Workers at the theatre used that time to put in a new ventilation system and make seismic upgrades.

"I'm just so happy that we are open again," said theatre manager Cynthia Mortensen. "It's been extraordinary, all the people, they're just so happy. They are saying, 'Thank you! Thank you!' And I say, 'Thank you.' I'm just so thrilled to be bringing classic films back to the Bay Area."

The early shows had good attendance. No one was more excited for the grand reopening than Halsey Varady.

Stanford Theatre fan Halsey Varady CBS

"It was a huge part of my childhood," said Varady.

She and her friend dressed up in 1930's vintage clothes to watch the 1935 classic film "Top Hat."

Varady has been coming to the Stanford Theatre for 30 years, since she was 12. It was where she fell in love with classic films.

"I started dressing up in sort of vintage style outfits -- whatever I could put together -- when I was a teenager and trying to sort of look like Ginger Rogers up on the screen," said Varady.

So it was tough for her and other classic film lovers on the Peninsula while the Stanford Theatre was closed. She said the reopening of the theatre allows her to go back to her happy place.

"I feel like a 12-year-old again. I feel like I'm discovering the Stanford Theatre all over again," smiled Varady.