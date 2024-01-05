Woman accused of running ex-boyfriend over in Mountain View, faces attempted murder charge

MOUNTAIN VIEW – A Dublin woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after she allegedly ran over a former boyfriend in Mountain View earlier this week, police said Thursday.

Alexis McBride, 24, allegedly crashed into the man's car near San Antonio Road and Central Expressway about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"When the man got out of the car to inspect the damage, McBride allegedly accelerated toward him, hitting both him and his vehicle once again," according to a statement from Mountain View police.

The victim, a 24-year-old man from Palo Alto, was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not available.

McBride and the victim were previously in a relationship, police said.

The suspect drove away after the incident but returned a short time later while police were still at the scene.

McBride was then detained and later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, hit-and-run and corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant. She was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail and was not allowed bail, according to jail records.

She is set to appear in Santa Clara County Superior Court on Friday.