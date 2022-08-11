French Bulldogs puppies stolen from same Mountain View home in separate instances

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Police in Mountain View on Thursday asked for the public's help in locating three French Bulldog puppies who were all stolen from the same home in recent weeks.

The Mountain View Police Department Twitter account posted about the investigation into the theft of the three dogs late Thursday morning.

According to police, the thefts have happened over the past several weeks. Despite the department's best efforts following multiple leads, investigators have not been able to locate the puppies, leading police to request help from the public.

The three dogs were taken from a Mountain View home on the 800 block of El Camino Real. Two of the puppies were stolen from the backyard of the home, with the third taken from the home after suspect broke into the home. Authorities were unable to provide much information on the suspects, saying that two men allegedly approached a neighbor and asked about their dog, which is also a French Bulldog. The neighbor found their behavior strange and contacted police.

The individuals were described as two Hispanic adult males who were approximately age 25-30. One of the men had an unknown tattoo on his upper right shoulder and braces.

"French Bulldogs are incredibly expensive pets and given the propensity of news over the last several months of several high-profile thefts, we are asking our community for help in identifying the suspects and finding the puppies so we can bring them home safe," the police press release read.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts can contact MVPD Detective Javier Chavez at javier.chavez@mountainview.gov.